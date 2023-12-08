3 reasons the Miami Dolphins can win the Super Bowl and 1 reason they won't
The Miami Dolphins haven't won the Super Bowl since 1974. This might be the best chance this franchise has had to lift the Lombardi Trophy in almost 50 years.
By Nick Villano
The Miami Dolphins have often been the bridesmaid of NFL contention. There have been some good teams over the years, but since their 1970s dynasty, they haven't done much in terms of impact on the league. They had some great players, with Dan Marino tops among them, but they could never truly be in contention.
This is a team that's been sneaky terrible for a long time. The Dolphins haven't been to the AFC Championship since 1986. They've been to the playoffs three times since the 2001 season. That's insane. This is a proud franchise that even had some really good players recently (Zach Thomas, Jason Taylor, Jake Long, and Cameron Wake come to mind).
Still, there's been nothing like this team. The Dolphins are going to win the AFC East for just the second time since 2001. The offense is full of stars, and that is the first and foremost reason this team can win the Big Game.
3. So many offensive stars
Tyreek Hill alone would put any team in contention. Even after all these years, teams cannot stop him. He has more than 100 yards in eight games this season. The Dolphins won every single one. We saw it last week, when Hill kept getting behind the Chargers' defense, and he burned them to the tune of 215 yards. Jaylen Waddle makes this the most talented duo in the league (sorry A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith).
The running backs are great too, when healthy. Raheem Mostert has revitalized his career in Miami. He has 828 yards, good for third in the league behind Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry. Mostert's 14 touchdowns leads the league on the ground. And somehow, he might not even be as good as De'Von Achane. Achane had two of the best running back performances we've seen all season prior to getting hurt. He's back now, and he looks good.
Tua Tagovailoa is the scariest player in the NFL for multiple reasons. He has a cannon for an arm. He knows exactly where to put the ball. His football IQ is off the charts. However, he's also scary because he might be one injury away from derailing this Dolphins season. Still, he joins the star-studded offense that is Super Bowl-worthy.