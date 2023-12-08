3 reasons the Miami Dolphins can win the Super Bowl and 1 reason they won't
The Miami Dolphins haven't won the Super Bowl since 1974. This might be the best chance this franchise has had to lift the Lombardi Trophy in almost 50 years.
By Nick Villano
1. The AFC low-key stinks
Who are the contenders in the American Football Conference this season? This is largely been the conference of note. It seemed like many of the league's stars are in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are all in the AFC. That's not even talking about Tua Tagovailoa, who's been playing at an MVP level.
This season, the AFC kind of stinks. Compared to the NFC, where the Eagles, 49ers, Cowboys, and Lions could all unsurprisingly make a run all the way, the AFC has limited options. The Ravens seem like the best team, but they've been prone to the stinker. That might come up again in the playoffs. The Chiefs are the Chiefs, but that's all they are living off of lately. They haven't looked good. The Buffalo Bills are on the outside looking in. The Bengals are playing without Joe Burrow. Aaron Rodgers' dream of coming back and leading a playoff push is done.
If the season ended today, the Dolphins would have the number-one seed. Teams like the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts are in the Wild Card. The Denver Broncos might make the Wild Card. You know, the team the Dolphins dropped 70 points on earlier this year.
The top of the AFC is not what it used to be and the bottom of the conference is plain weak. The Dolphins should easily get their first playoff win in over a decade.