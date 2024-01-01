Miami's QB future gets much murkier with Cam Ward's decision
Cam Ward declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft came as quite a shock, especially to a team like Miami.
By John Buhler
Cam Ward's surprising entrance into the 2024 NFL Draft has teams desperate for a quarterback in the transfer portal like the Miami Hurricanes scrambling. Ward leaves Washington State as one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's draft class. He is not a first-round grade right now, but he should be a day-two pick nevertheless. His stock could soar throughout the entire draft process.
As for teams that also need a quarterback like the Florida State Seminoles, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the USC Trojans, they all appear to be in a far better position to land one than the Hurricanes. Florida State was also is on Ward, but the Seminoles could wind up with former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Ohio State might land former a USC backup in one Malachi Nelson.
And for the Trojans, former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard seems destined for Columbus. All this leads me to believe is that Miami will be left with the runt of the litter in this year's transfer portal class after losing long-time starter Tyler Van Dyke to Wisconsin in the portal. For Miami, they must turn their attention to Group of Five stars like a Jordan McCloud (JMU) or even a Diego Pavia (NMSU).
Ward made it short and sweet in his announcement, so everybody is on the same page with all this.
Ward may not be a top-six quarterback taken in the draft, but his talent will certainly offer intrigue.
Miami left scrambling after Wazzu QB Cam Ward declares for NFL Draft
With how poorly things have gone for Mario Cristobal back at his alma mater in Coral Gables, it might just be more of the same for him in South Florida. The Hurricanes have been a .500 team since he took over for Manny Diaz two years ago. Cristobal may be a recruiter wizard, but he is arguably the worst game manager in the Power Five. They refused to take a knee, even if it meant securing victory.
For Miami to get out of its own way, Cristobal needs to be even more of a CEO-type than he ever has before. This means giving the keys to the offense to Shannon Dawson completely. If Dawson thinks there is a guy still in the transfer portal who can help the Canes win games, then pursue him because whatever they have returning is not good enough. Miami is so far away from ever being The U again.
Overall, Ward declaring for the draft stands as one less chair in the shrinking circle that is transfer portal quarterback musical chairs. The music has stopped once again, only this time, a chair was pulled away that somebody else thought they could safely sit on. Instead, it is looking more and more like Miami may be left in the dust ahead of what could be Cristobal's final year leading his alma mater.
All signs pointed to Ward signing with an ACC school based in Florida, but he has decided to turn pro.