Miami takes ultra petty shot at rival Florida with uniform choice for Gainesville
The Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators are set to continue their epic rivalry in Week 1 of the college football season and the Canes are getting petty with the colors of their uniforms.
Early in the week, Florida sent out a message that they wanted fans to "WEAR WHITE" on Saturday for their first game of the season against Miami. It's a white-out! It's also not uncommon to see that, especially for an in-state rivalry game, as the Gators were intent on creating a great atmosphere in Gainesville.
That, however, backfired when Miami decided to engage in a little mental warfare of their own, namely going with their own all-white uniforms for the game -- hard to see this as anything other than a shot at the Gators for the white-out.
Of course, it should be noted that both of these have been rivals since 1944 as both programs played each other every season until 1987. The two programs have played on-and-off again since then with one of their best matchups coming up in 1985 when they square off in the Orange Bowl.
As these two rivals try to gain a mental edge in their season opener, though, it's important to remember how crucial this game will be for both programs -- albeit for different reasons.
Florida is looking to rebound from an extremely poor season as Billy Napier tries to stave off rumors that he will be fired at the end of the season. The Gators have little margin for error, as does Napier, if they are unable to win against Miami given their daunting SEC schedule that features matchups against Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, and Texas.
On the other sideline, Mario Cristobal is looking to lead his alma mater to an ACC title and berth in the College Football Playoff. The program is not a favorite to win the conference but has fallen short of expectations up to this point under Cristobal. This matchup on the road against an out-of-conference rival could be a tone-setter for the season.
You know college football is all the way back, though, when two teams starting out the year with some sort of desperation (though perhaps different levels) are already engaging in mind games with one another. Get your popcorn ready for the white uniforms in the middle of the opposition's white-out.