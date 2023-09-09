What channel is the Miami vs Texas A&M game on today?
Miami hosting Texas A&M today, Sept. 9, was supposed to air on ABC. But with weather delays for this game and Notre Dame-NC State, fans were wondering what channel the Hurricanes and Aggies will be on now.
One of the most highly anticipated Week 2 college football games features the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies going on the road to face the Miami Hurricanes.
Both Miami and Texas A&M have disappointed by the standards of each program in recent years. The Aggies under Jimbo Fisher have recruited like one of the best programs in the country, but the results, particularly last season, have been lacking. Meanwhile, Mario Cristobal taking over the Hurricanes last year was supposed to turn things back around. Instead, The U was anything but its former self.
Now they're set to do battle on Saturday. But a weather delay with rain and storms in the area delayed the start nearly a half-hour. Meanwhile, the early game on ABC, Notre Dame vs. NC State, was also delayed. As such, fans were left wondering what channel they can watch Miami vs. Texas A&M on.
The Miami vs. Texas A&M game today will be broadcast on ESPN News (or ESPNews to stylize the way the network likes). The broadcast will then switch back over to ABC after the conclusion of Notre Dame vs. NC State, as noted by the Miami football official Twitter account. Most fans, however, aren't accustomed to tuning into ESPN News on Saturdays for games. So where can they find that channel? We have you covered.
What channel is ESPNews on DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum and more?
Here's a look at what channel is ESPN News is on DirecTV and other major cable and satellite providers.
Cable or Satellite TV Provider
ESPN News Channel
DirecTV
207
Xfinity
116 (In most markets - Check Local Listings)
Spectrum
ESPN Networks Blacked Out
DISH
142
Xfinity customers will need to check their local channel lineup, which they can do here.
Miami and Texas A&M fans likely aren't happy to have the ABC broadcast be taken over for such a big game due to the weather. But that's the way things happen sometimes. Alas, at least it is still on the airwaves -- and hopefully we made it easier for fans to find the game.