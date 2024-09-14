Miami vs. Ball State start time: Weather delay updates from Hard Rock Stadium
The start of Saturday's game between the Ball State Cardinals and Miami Hurricanes was delayed because of lightning in the area.
Kickoff was originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, the two teams weren't able to take the field because of the dangerous conditions.
Lightning strikes put both fans and players in danger of serious injury or death so they need to be taken seriously. Any hint of lightning near the stadium results in an automatic delay.
When will the game get started? We're tracking updates from Hard Rock Stadium.
Ball State vs. Miami weather delay updates: Kickoff scheduled for 5:55 p.m.
The Hurricanes announced a new kickoff time for 5:55 p.m. ET.
Now everyone waiting for this one to start needs to cross their fingers because lightning will decide whether that time sticks.
Miami announced the first delay just after 3:00 p.m. ET, advising fans to retreat to the concourse.
There was an "all-clear" with warm ups scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET and kickoff set for 4:45 p.m. However, at around 4:30 p.m. the Hurricanes announced another delay because of more lightning.
Cane Sport explained what's going on best:
Every lightning strike within eight miles of the stadium triggers a new 30-minute delay. Safety has to come first and no one wants to take any chances of a strike hitting someone at a college football game.
Given the length of the delay currently, we can expect the teams to utilize a 10-minute warming up period once players are allowed on the field. If new lightning materializes nearby at any point on Saturday, another delay will ensue. Hopefully the weather gives everyone a break.
Miami is a 37-point favorite over Ball State. The Hurricanes will hope the long delay wasn't an omen of upsets to come. The Cardinals would love that, of course.