Miami vs Miami (OH) matchup history: Records, meetings, streaks
Here is what you need to know before the Miami Hurricanes take on the Miami RedHawks Friday.
By John Buhler
No matter what happens on Friday night, somebody who calls themselves Miami is going to win.
This might come as quite a shock, but the Miami Hurricanes have not played the Miami RedHawks on the college football gridiron in my lifetime.
For the first time since before Jimmy Johnson was 'bout them Cowboys, The U will be playing the MAC school most closely associated with Ben Roethlisberger. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will be at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 1. The ACC Network will have the telecast. Hard to believe that only one of these teams went bowling a year ago and it wasn't the Power Five program.
Here is everything you need to know about the Battle of Miami between the Canes and RedHawks.
The Battle of Miami: All-time series stats between Canes and RedHawks
To date, the two Miami schools have played each other a grand total of three times. Their first two meetings were way, way back in 1945 and 1946. Jack Harding's Hurricanes defeated Sid Gillman's Miami program 27-13 and then 20-17 down in South Florida. It would take 41 more years before they met again. Jimmy Johnson's Hurricanes crushed Tim Rose's Miami team to the tune of 54-3 in 1987.
Thus, the Miami Hurricanes hold an all-time series lead of 3-0 over the Miami RedHawks. It was so long ago that Miami (OH) had a different, far more offensive nickname than the RedHawks. As for the Hurricanes, they were in the midst of being The U the first time around as a national independent program. Now we find ourselves seeing an ACC vs. MAC matchup on a Friday night to kick off Week 1.
Overall, you would think that the Battle of Miami would have a little more fanfare than this. No other programs in major college football share the same name. Yes, North Carolina and South Carolina try to battle for Carolina, as well as the Gamecocks try to claim USC from ... USC. It is a losing battle for the school that battles Missouri annually for the Battle of Columbia in SEC play, but here we are, baby!
The good news is that Miami playing Miami in Miami will see Hard Rock Stadium half as full as a Miami Dolphins home game. It is the type of content our sick and depraved college souls crave on the reg.