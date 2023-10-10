Micah Parsons hits back at George Kittle's NSFW gesture during 49ers-Cowboys
Cowboys' Micah Parsons wasn't a fan of George Kittle's choice of message during the 49ers' beatdown of the Cowboys on Sunday night.
By Kristen Wong
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons recently addressed the controversial shirt 49ers tight end George Kittle proudly sported after the 49ers dominated the Cowboys on Sunday night.
In the 42-10 rout, Kittle scored three touchdowns against one of the most elite defenses in the league. He celebrated afterward by posting a photo of himself on Instagram displaying the undershirt he was wearing during the game. The shirt read, "F--k Dallas".
Parsons didn't appreciate Kittle's slight at the Cowboys and said on his podcast "The Edge", "I just feel like [Kittle's] making it way more personal than it had to be. Imma say this, laugh now, cry later."
Parsons went on to deliver a not-so-veiled threat at his NFC rivals: "If we see them again, just trust. I ain't gonna put too much on it. You wanna make it personal? We can make it personal."
Seems like Parsons has still retained his roar even after the Cowboys' enfeebling 32-point defeat on Sunday.
Scar's Revenge: Micah Parsons vows to make things 'personal' in next Cowboys-49ers meeting
After the game, Parsons kept his faith in his Cowboys squad and didn't think the 49ers were a "higher level" than them. "I think we're the same caliber playoff team," he told reporters.
This in spite of the fact that the 49ers dominated the Cowboys in every facet of the game. San Francisco recorded 421 total yards to Dallas' 197, had 25 first downs compared to Dallas' measly eight, and squeezed all the life out of the Cowboys' running game.
Brock Purdy, a well-oiled dot thrower, rarely missed a pass all night and arguably silenced his critics with his spectacular performance. Dak Prescott, a shell-shocked turnover machine, threw three ugly picks and only gave his haters more reason to hate.
Parsons maintains that the Cowboys beat themselves, insinuating that the 49ers' offense did nothing special to record its biggest margin of victory against Dallas in NFL history.
The Cowboys committed as many penalties as the 49ers did on Sunday (six), and unbiased viewers will find it difficult to agree with Parsons' statement. In any case, Parsons had one message for Kittle and the 49ers should they meet again in the postseason. To quote "The Lion King" and one of Disney's greatest villain tracks of all time: Be prepared.