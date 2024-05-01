Micah Parsons is undeniably fed up with the Cowboys’ playoff failures
Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons' patience is running thin as the team continues to follow up strong regular-season performances with postseason blunders.
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys have followed up dominant regular-season performances with disappointing and underwhelming postseason results the past three years, and star edge rusher Micah Parsons is growing tired of the same old song and dance.
Parsons appeared on LOL Network's Cold As Balls, hosted by comedian and actor Kevin Hart, where the latter asked how he feels about the manner in which the 2023 NFL season concluded for the Cowboys. At that point, what was initially a fun, light-hearted interview quickly became real when the former answered candidly, unable to hide his frustration.
Micah Parsons is tired of the Cowboys' playoff shortcomings
Before Parsons could reply, his facial expression and vibrancy changed, which Hart jokingly acknowledged to lighten the mood. But that did not stop the two-time All-Pro from speaking his mind.
“I can't lie. When you put a lot into the game and a lot into what you want to be and how you want to be, obviously, when the outcome doesn't reach what your expectations are, it's frustrating. And it's demoralizing and not how I wanted my season to end. I did think this was our year. For some reason, we just didn't put it together,” Parsons told Hart.
The playoff shortcomings are beginning to take a toll on Parsons, as evidenced by his blunt response, and it is clear the 48-32 Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers still lingers in his mind.
While Parsons is upset, and understandably so, he earned a share of the blame pie for Dallas' recent playoff woes. He averages nearly a sack per game in the regular season, racking up 40.5 in his first three years as a pro, only to record a total of one in four postseason contests. Not only has the Pro Bowl pass rusher struggled to generate pressure when the lights get brighter, but he has barely shown up in the box score, tallying zero forced fumbles (or recoveries), interceptions, and pass deflections.