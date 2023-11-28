Micah Parsons makes discreet recruiting pitch for Shaq Leonard before Cowboys visit
With Shaq Leonard visiting the Dallas Cowboys facility on Tuesday, Micah Parsons made his pitch virtually.
By Mark Powell
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons is one of the most dominant pass rushers in the sport. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn employs Parsons quite well, and the Cowboys feature one of the best units in the NFL this season.
The Cowboys are third in least yards per game allowed, and fourth in least points per game allowed. They've also accumulated 37 sacks on the season as a team, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Parsons has 11.5 of those, just two behind Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who ranks first in the league.
Safe to say Parsons is playing his part, and the Cowboys feature a very solid secondary behind Micah even without Trevon Diggs, who is out for the season. So, why does Dallas need more help?
Micah Parsons recruits Shaq Leonard to Dallas Cowboys
Linebacker remains a position of weakness at the moment thanks to some key injuries suffered by the Cowboys, as FanSided's Cody Williams explained last week:
"Specifically at linebacker, though, depth remains an issue. On the active roster right now, the Cowboys are looking at Clark, converted safety Markquese Bell (who has also been tremendous) and recently signed former first-round pick Rashaan Evans. That's not exactly a position group overflowing with options if another injury were to happen, or even to diversify looks. Leonard could come in and change that," Williams wrote.
Parsons is playing his part to try and convince Leonard to sign in Dallas.
Leonard was surprisingly released from the Colts, though his production has been lacking the past few seasons since he recovered from back surgery. Leonard voiced displeasure with his role in Indianapolis, which he believed ultimately played a part in his release.
"I always say that they say [complaints] are OK until you step on toes. I said that two weeks ago and I still stand by it," Leonard said Tuesday, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. "I don't know if that played a part. Do I think it plays somewhat of a part in it? Yes, because they could see it as a distraction. But I tried to be respectful with my answer."
Considering the performance of the Cowboys offense, Leonard should receive plenty of opportunities on the other end of the field.