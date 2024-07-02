Micah Parsons responds to Cowboys teammate’s criticism of podcasting career
By Kinnu Singh
In the digital age, NFL players have been able to utilize social media to engage with their fan base and build their personal brands. Whether it’s used for contract negotiations, trash talking, or podcasting, players can share their thoughts and opinions with the world — for better or worse.
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons wasted no time in capitalizing the resources available to him. The 25-year-old linebacker partnered with Bleacher Report to launch his podcast, “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” in 2023. In May, Parsons signed a multiyear extension with Bleacher Report that made him president of B/R Gridiron, a subsection for the site’s NFL content.
Cowboys safety Malik Hooker questioned Parsons’ priorities on Friday during an appearance on the “All Facts No Brake” podcast with former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.
"My advice for Micah would be just make sure we’re alright," Hooker said. "Because if we’re at work … but you’re doing a podcast every week and you know the run game is terrible, then what are you really caring about? Are you caring about the crowd that was watching the podcast or are you caring about the success of our team and the Super Bowl that we’re trying to reach?"
Parsons continues public spat with Cowboys teammate
Parsons didn’t take too kindly to the public scrutiny from his teammate and responded in a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter.
“Just wish you said this to me but instead on some podcast!” Parsons posted, h/t Sports Illustrated. “And you got my number family! [Malik Hooker] and you my locker mate! So you coulda said this any day! And you do realize I shoot the podcast on our off day! I why ain’t we talking about everyone preparations and focus.”
Parsons has been quite productive in his young career. Along with earning 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Parsons has compiled 40.5 career sacks and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his three seasons in the NFL.
Still, tensions have been simmering in Dallas for a while. The Cowboys have won 12 games in three consecutive seasons, but it has only translated into one postseason victory. In their most recent postseason loss, a humiliating 48-32 beatdown at home against the Green Bay Packers, Dallas allowed 143 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Dallas will begin training camp on July 23 in Oxnard, Calif. Parsons, like quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, has been searching for a long-term contract extension from the team.
The 2024 season will be a pivotal season for the future of the current roster in Dallas. It’s time to produce, and it seems as if the Cowboys are well aware of that.