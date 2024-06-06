Micah Parsons reveals why he skipped out on Cowboys OTAs
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys have become notorious for finishing their seasons with postseason blunders. The gut-wrenching losses have left Dallas fans with a sour taste, but the Cowboys still have a roster full of young and talented players.
Nine Dallas players were named first- or second-team All-Pro in 2023. Heading into 2024, some of those players are weighing down the Cowboys' finances, while others are seeking to cash in on their success. Keeping all of the talent together has proven to be a difficult task for Dallas.
Team owner Jerry Jones has kept his hands in his pockets this offseason, even as many of the team's free agents signed with NFC East divisional rivals during free agency. The Cowboys' silent offseason can likely be explained by the contract extensions that are looming for their superstars.
For the past three years, the Cowboys have enjoyed the luxury of having a premier wide receiver and pass rusher on rookie contracts.
Linebacker Micah Parsons has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses on a rookie contract since he was drafted with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Parsons is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and he seems ready to collect.
Micah Parsons denies, then confirms, OTAs absence was related to contract
The 25-year-old pass rusher reported to the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp, but he was notably absent from the voluntary organized team activities in May.
Parsons denied that his absence was related to his ongoing contract negotiations. Instead, the two-time first-team All-Pro claimed that he simply wanted to follow his own training regiment.
"That's always been my style," Parsons said. "I have been here [for voluntary workouts] since my rookie season. I don't think it's anything new. I have my own way of doing things."
While the defense is undergoing significant turnover from the 2023 campaign, including schematic differences with new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Parsons doesn't believe he missed anything, adding that his health takes precedence over voluntary workouts.
"I'm just looking at letting my body heal," Parsons said. "I'm an undersized rusher that gets banged up every year. I'm just letting my body heal and grow, strengthen, and get ready for the year."
But Parsons mentioned his contract shortly after dismissing it, suggesting that the ongoing negotiations may have played a part in his absence after all.
"Understanding the business side of it, too," Parsons said. "This is all I have. This is all I have to offer to the Cowboys. Before you sign a contract, you go through a physical, before you're even on a team. This is your engine. This is where all of my equity lies. I have no other equity to offer them, and availability is the best ability. If I'm not available when it really matters because my body is not healing property or I didn't get all of the rehab I need to be successful, then that's on me. It's not on them. They'll just find the next me."
Skipping every offseason workout possible has become a tradition for players embroiled in contract negotiations. The idea is that the offseason workouts put their body in harm's way while they are searching for long-term security. In reality, the skipped workouts have more to do with leverage. The light jogging sessions of modern OTAs aren't necessarily more likely to result in injury than any workouts the players are doing on their own. Players and agents use their absence to speak for them, hoping the distraction will voice their displeasure and pressure the team to get a deal done.