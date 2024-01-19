Micah Parsons rips Skip Bayless for snarky tweet, "fake" Cowboys fan schtick
Micah Parsons ripped Skip Bayless for saying he is a Dallas Cowboys fan while taking a shot at Micah's play and podcast.
Skip Bayless proclaims himself to be a Dallas Cowboys fan, but Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons isn't buying it. In fact, he calls it "fake."
Parsons went after Bayless after a tweet that sparked views and attention regarding Parsons' podcast.
“Can’t wait for Micah Parsons’ podcast tomorrow,” Bayless wrote. “That’s what he does best.”
Needless to say, Parsons had a NSFW response, and it went viral.
"You just a hating a-- mf who mad I ain’t want to do your show?! Where was all this when you were on my nuts wanting me to come on your show every Tuesday!! You lame asf skip real shit, fake a-- cowboys fan!!" Parsons wrote back.
Micah Parsons wasted no time going after Skip Bayless over snarky tweet
Micah is not 100 percent wrong, but Bayless may have a point. After recording a 12-5 record, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and 14 sacks as an individual, expectations were high for Parsons and the Cowboys. However, against the Packers, Parsons only hit QB Jordan Love once and did not record a sack. Where was he?
For some reason, his regular season production, which is extremely impressive and effective, has yet to translate to playoff success. A daunting task, but necessary if Dallas wants to achieve the goals that their fans aspire for, i.e., a Super Bowl championship.
This may not be the last time Parsons and Bayless spar with one another. One thing is for sure, if somehow, the Dallas Cowboys are to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, maybe the friction will cease to exist. In all likelihood, that ain't happening for a long time, so the frost will continue to expand.