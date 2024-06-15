Michael Harris II injury has Braves fans wondering how much more they can take
The Atlanta Braves put up five runs in the first inning of Friday's game with the Tampa Bay Rays...and still there was pain.
Outfielder Michael Harris II didn't get to take his second at-bat of the inning as the Braves went around Zack Littell because he injured his hamstring while running to third on an Ozzie Albies double.
The Braves confirmed Harris' exit was because of left hamstring tightness. J.P Martinez took his place in the lineup and center field.
Michael Harris II injury update: IL stint and MRI needed
UPDATE: Per David O'Brien of The Athletic, Harris will be put on IL and have an MRI on his hamstring performed on Saturday.
The Braves are already down a key outfielder with Ronald Acuña Jr. sidelined for the season with a knee injury. The injury pushed Adam Duvall into an everyday role in right field and made Jared Kelenic the regular left fielder.
Harris is having the worst season of his young career, batting .247/.292/.355 with an OPS+ of 84. Of course, the entire Braves lineup is in a similar position with underperforming bats everywhere you look. Marcell Ozuna is the only hitter consistently pulling his weight.
The length of Harris' absence is the big question now. Hamstring injuries are tricky with a wide spectrum of severity. As a center fielder, Harris won't be very useful to the Braves until he's healed up. It's a waiting game.
The timing is equally unfortunate as Harris was on a five-game hitting streak.
The Braves will likely have to call up reinforcements from the minors. Ramon Laureano was pulled early from the Gwinnet Stripers game on Friday night after going 3-for-4, but he has had limited at-bats recently. His exit may not be an indication of an imminent call up.
Atlanta lost five games in a row during their recent road trip but broke the losing streak on Thursday night to prevent an Orioles sweep. The homestand against the Rays and Tigers is their chance to get their bats going before a marquee trip to Yankee Stadium.