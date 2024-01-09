Michael Penix Jr. is so good, he showed refs a penalty before throwing TD
Washington quarterback Michael Penix may have pointed out a penalty just before throwing his first touchdown pass in the 2024 CFP National Championship Game.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship Game between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies looked like it was heading out of control. Like, we're talking about last year's CFP National Championship Game in which the Georgia Bulldogs blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7. Michigan took an early 17-3 lead behind two rushing touchdowns from Donovan Edwards. Michigan's rushing attack dominated Washington's defense, but head coach Jim Harbaugh began pulling away from that strategy for some reason.
With that, it kept Washington in the game. Just before the end of the first half, Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. connected with wide receiver Jalen McMillan on a three-yard touchdown pass to cut their deficit to 17-10.
During the play it appeared that Penix may have pointed to the officials a holding penalty on Michigan's defense before they threw the flag. That, or Penix was trying to fake out the defense.
Michael Penix Jr. points out penalty or fakes out defense during touchdown pass
Either way, it was an impressive play for Penix, as this play took place on fourth-and-goal. By pointing toward the right side of the end zone, he was able to find McMillan wide-open for the touchdown.
It was far from pretty in the first half for Washington, as the defense had difficulty stopping Michigan's running attack, led by Blake Corum and Edwards. Not only that but Penix was pressured heavily by the Wolverines' defense and missed some big throws, including what could have been a walk-in touchdown for wide receiver Rome Odunze on a fourth-and-seven early in the second quarter.
In the first half, Penix was 13-for-21 for 121 yards and one touchdown.
Penix has plenty of eyes on him. Not only is he looking to bring Washington their first national championship since 1991, but he is eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. Teams in need of quarterback help will look his way, much like they did throughout the season. But seeing how Penix performs in the biggest college football game of the season could play a factor in his draft stock.