Michael Penix Jr. NFL Draft projection: 5 teams who can upgrade with Washington QB
4. Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford, after missing a good portion of the 2022 campaign, returned to the Los Angeles Rams this year and looked like a renewed force, most recently helping Sean McVay's team secure a return to the postseason.
But the fact of the matter is that Stafford's career is nearing its close and the Rams don't have a clear contingency plan at quarterback. Sure, they drafted former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV in 2023 but he has been mysteriously away from the team for months now, putting his future in doubt.
Now picking at the end of the first round, the Rams should be right in the range for the left-handed Penix. Pairing him with Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Kyren Williams under McVay's watch could be one of the best possible situations for the Huskies QB to land in at the pro level.
3. Washington Commanders
Now we're onto a situation that is most certainly less ideal for Penix but nonetheless an organization that absolutely needs a quarterback of his caliber to get back on the right track.
Much like with the Patriots, the Washington Commanders aren't going to take Penix with a Top 3-5 pick. However, with how horrendous the offensive line has been in the nation's capital in the 2023 season, there's a strong argument to be made for taking Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu with their first-round pick. And also similar to New England, that could put the Commanders in a spot to trade back into the first round or stay in the early second to draft Penix.
Unlike with New England, though, if Washington can make improvements on the offensive line, there is a lot to like about what the Commanders have in place. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are stud pass-catchers, Brian Robinson Jr. is a more than capable lead back, and a new coaching staff will likely be put into place. Penix could be the face of a new era in Washington... again, just a different Washington this time around.