Michael Penix Jr. reflects on two of his greatest wins as a college football star
Michael Penix Jr. had some interesting things to say about Indiana's shocking 2020 victory over Penn State during COVID, as well as Washington's wet one in the rain over Oregon State this year.
By John Buhler
When we look back on Michael Penix Jr.'s illustrious college football career, I hope we remember all the times he put the team on his back and carried them to victory. Football is a team game, but Penix was one of the rare players in this sport whose will to win was not only undeniable but a separating factor for those who may have once been overlooked. Now, nobody is overlooking the Huskies' star.
Ahead of Christmas, I had the unique opportunity to speak with the Washington quarterback and the Maxwell Award winner on behalf of Amazon Same-Day Delivery. Penix had a full schedule ahead of U-Dub's return trip to the College Football Playoff, but he still found 15 minutes to talk to me. Much of our conversation was about his relationship with Kalen DeBoer, but I had to ask him about two games.
The first was about the 2020 victory during COVID over Penn State when he was at Indiana. It was the one where the Hoosiers beat the Nittany Lions in overtime on a play that saw Penix dive for the pylon. Indiana would have made the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff that year as something like the No. 11 seed. This is Indiana football we're talking about.
Here is what Penix had to say about that.
"So the first game we're talking about against Penn State, that was actually a pretty long game. It was a rough game. We really didn't have the best game on offense, but like you said, just being able to find a way to win, that's what it's always about ."
It is amazing what you don't remember. I don't remember IU's offense struggling, but what I do remember is the crowd being absent. Oh, how cool would it have been in Bloomington that night...
"It was an amazing time, but it was during COVID. So you probably didn't get the same amount of, I'm not gonna say enjoyment, but you really didn't have the crowd at the time. (With it being) at Indiana, (the fans) probably would have rushed the field and stuff like that."
As far as the Oregon State game in a torrential downpour from this past season, I told Penix the composure he showed let me know that Washington can win the national championship. He agreed.
"And then the Oregon State game, that was a really cold and wet game. All year long, we've been finding ways to win. We've been battling a lot of adversities. It wasn't always perfect for us. I feel like the team that we have, the trust that we have in one another, it just allows us to get over that hump .. but yeah, that was definitely a different environment, with the rain and stuff like that."
In the elements and against the most adverse of circumstances, Penix not only finds a way, he shines.
I think after my conversation with Penix, I started to appreciate his vantage point from those two games in particular even more. People like me may be watching it at home from the comfort of our couches, or sitting on a barstool looking back in between pints at the local watering hole. Unless you were there, you never really know. COVID kept Bloomington silent, as rain kept many away in Corvallis.
But Penix was there. Yes, he was! Whenever I think back on his college career in the future, those are the two games that I will remember. While the cement has yet to dry with upwards of two more games left to build his legacy upon in the playoff, the Penn State win and the Oregon State victory are fantastic cornerstones to cultivate a legend. Against all odds, Penix just found a way to win games.
From pandemics to downpours, Penix has shown an uncanny ability to focus in on what is most important on the football field: The next play. It is the intangible trait that I think will serve him more than anything at the next level. He may have injury concerns, a slight frame and a left-handed throwing motion, but between the whistles, Penix shows us his true colors, those of a real champion.
Win or lose, Penix is the type of guy you will want in the foxhole with you when you go off into battle.
