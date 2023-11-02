5 Michael Pratt transfer destinations that make a team a CFP contender
Don't be shocked if Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt hits the transfer portal during the offseason.
By John Buhler
While he could turn pro after this year, Michael Pratt could have other plans. Rather than put his name into the 2024 NFL Draft, Pratt might be playing for a different college football team next season. Although he has made quite the name for himself as the star quarterback on Willie Fritz's Tulane Green Wave, Pratt may covet an opportunity to hit the transfer portal and head to the Power Five.
Power Five may be an arbitrary term next season, as the Pac-12 is dissolving with all but Oregon State and Washington State heading to other top-tier leagues. Former Group of Five teams made the jump into the Big 12 this year in the form of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. SMU will be joining the ACC alongside Cal and Stanford next season. As for Tulane, the Greenies are still in The American...
Going to a Power Five team could give Pratt some of the necessary boost he needs towards improving his draft stock, as well as contending for a national championship. With this expected to be a loaded quarterback draft class anyway, it may ultimately serve Pratt to transfer and stay in school for one more season. Fortunately for him, plenty of blue-bloods will be in need of a new quarterback.
Clint Brewster of 247Sports reported Pratt may be looking to transfer to a Power Five team in 2024.
So without further ado, here are five Power Five transfer destinations that could work out for Pratt in the 2024 college football season.
5. Auburn Tigers need some juice entering year two under Hugh Freeze
Expect for Hugh Freeze's Auburn Tigers to look vastly improved by this time next year. Hiring him away from Liberty was highly controversial, but Freeze is not only an excellent head coach, but adept at getting the most out of his quarterbacks. His two greatest quarterbacks to date were transfers in Bo Wallace coming to him while he was at Ole Miss and Malik Willis coming to him while he was at LU.
The reason Pratt makes sense here is Auburn is a good quarterback away from realistically being able to play spoiler against the likes of SEC rivals Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Pratt has already played in a ton of big games at Tulane, so a step up in competition from the AAC to the SEC is not going to be an insurmountable difficulty for him. In fact, Pratt being able to elevate Auburn may get him drafted high.
You have to wonder how the 2025 crop of draft-eligible quarterbacks will fare. No matter where Pratt plays, he could be on the shortlist of guys who could go in the first round, such as Carson Beck and Shedeur Sanders, as well as guys like Quinn Ewers and J.J. McCarthy who could conceivably return to school for one more season. Either way, Auburn would help put Pratt's name on the national radar.
Auburn may not be a title contender right now, but with the right additions could be one come 2024.