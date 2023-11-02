5 Michael Pratt transfer destinations that make a team a CFP contender
Don't be shocked if Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt hits the transfer portal during the offseason.
By John Buhler
4. Michigan Wolverines are an intriguing team to watch for many reasons
With J.J. McCarthy quarterbacking one of the best teams in the country, there is a decent chance he could leave Michigan after this season as a Heisman Trophy winner, a first-round pick and a national champion. Let's not put the cart before the horse just yet, but there is a real possibility this could be McCarthy's last year of college ball. If that were the case, Michigan could be in the market for Pratt.
To be fair, Michigan is already a national title contender, this year and probably next. However, we are still far from getting any real resolution on the emerging sign-stealing scandal out of Ann Arbor. It could cost Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh his job, as well as a potential bowl ban or scholarship reduction. Either way, Michigan is only a good fit for Pratt in the transfer portal if McCarthy turns pro.
Even if Harbaugh were to leave, one would think offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore could be a candidate to be promoted from within. He specializes in coaching up the offensive line. The allure of playing behind a perennial Joe Moore Award-contending unit could be enticing for a player like Pratt. Of course, we need to see all that transpires with Harbaugh, McCarthy and the rest of the team first.
Michigan may be a good landing spot, but there are other ones out there that make a bit more sense.