5 Michael Pratt transfer destinations that make a team a CFP contender

Don't be shocked if Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt hits the transfer portal during the offseason.

By John Buhler

Michael Pratt, Tulane Green Wave
Michael Pratt, Tulane Green Wave / Chris Graythen/GettyImages
4. Michigan Wolverines are an intriguing team to watch for many reasons

With J.J. McCarthy quarterbacking one of the best teams in the country, there is a decent chance he could leave Michigan after this season as a Heisman Trophy winner, a first-round pick and a national champion. Let's not put the cart before the horse just yet, but there is a real possibility this could be McCarthy's last year of college ball. If that were the case, Michigan could be in the market for Pratt.

To be fair, Michigan is already a national title contender, this year and probably next. However, we are still far from getting any real resolution on the emerging sign-stealing scandal out of Ann Arbor. It could cost Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh his job, as well as a potential bowl ban or scholarship reduction. Either way, Michigan is only a good fit for Pratt in the transfer portal if McCarthy turns pro.

Even if Harbaugh were to leave, one would think offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore could be a candidate to be promoted from within. He specializes in coaching up the offensive line. The allure of playing behind a perennial Joe Moore Award-contending unit could be enticing for a player like Pratt. Of course, we need to see all that transpires with Harbaugh, McCarthy and the rest of the team first.

Michigan may be a good landing spot, but there are other ones out there that make a bit more sense.

