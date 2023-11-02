5 Michael Pratt transfer destinations that make a team a CFP contender
Don't be shocked if Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt hits the transfer portal during the offseason.
By John Buhler
3. Washington Huskies could pull back in 2024, but should still be strong
As with Michigan, Washington is already a national title contender this season. The Huskies have yet to lose a game this season and could make their second-ever trip to the College Football Playoff during the final year of the Pac-12's existence. However, this is the last season their star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has any eligibility. Penix projects as a first-round pick anyway in next spring's draft.
So with that in mind, it would absolutely serve Washington to go the transfer portal route at quarterback this offseason, especially with Penix aging out and the Huskies going to the Big Ten. It may be a change in climate for Pratt coming up from New Orleans to Seattle, but those are two great American cities where football is a very important part of their culture. There is a lot to like with this.
The reason why Washington is not higher than third on this list is simple: The move to the Big Ten. I think in the long run, Washington will come out of the move pretty well. While I doubt USC will have an easy time adjusting to its new league, I feel that only two of the teams will make the leap effectively between USC, Washington, Oregon and UCLA. It could be a pullback year for Kalen DeBoer in 2024.
Washington may have a quarterback opening, but it is hard to see the Huskies being better next year.