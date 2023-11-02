5 Michael Pratt transfer destinations that make a team a CFP contender
Don't be shocked if Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt hits the transfer portal during the offseason.
By John Buhler
2. Miami Hurricanes
At 6-2, the Miami Hurricanes have finally started to turn the corner under second-year head coach Mario Cristobal. The former offensive lineman at The U is a dynamic recruiter, but needs to have great coaches around him to overcome some of his play-calling and in-game decisions. While I trust his ability to recruit South Florida, we have to wonder how the Canes will fare without Tyler Van Dyke.
While Van Dyke could return to Coral Gables for one more season, his NFL Draft stock could soar in the coming weeks and months. He was a potential top-10 pick heading into last season before it hit the fan for him and The U as a whole. Not to say he would eclipse Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy in this spring's potential quarterback draft class hierarchy, but he is totally a top-100 pick.
The reasons why I like Pratt potentially going to Miami are plentiful. He will play behind a great offensive line on a well-recruited program at Miami. The ACC is a far more winnable league next year with Jordan Travis probably done at Florida State. The weather will not be all that much of a change from what Pratt plays in normally in New Orleans. He and Miami could be looking for the same things.
Depending on what Van Dyke does, Miami is not a bad landing spot for Pratt in the transfer portal.