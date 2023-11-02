5 Michael Pratt transfer destinations that make a team a CFP contender
Don't be shocked if Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt hits the transfer portal during the offseason.
By John Buhler
1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
When it comes to Pratt possibly transferring from Tulane after this season and going to a serious contender in the Power Five, the best fit has to be Notre Dame going away. For so many reasons, this is the place for him to go, all things equal. It has everything to do with Notre Dame being a national brand, the College Football Playoff expanding the field to 12 teams and Sam Hartman turning pro.
Hartman is in his sixth year of college football. He wisely transferred from Wake Forest to Notre Dame this offseason. It has helped elevate his stock from a pretty good day-three pick to a guy that could potentially crack the top 32 if the right team picking in the back end of round one needs a quarterback. One would think Pratt may use the Notre Dame bump to his advantage like Hartman has.
The other big key is Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman might be a guy. After a slow start out the gate a year ago, he has the Irish in the top 15 of the first CFP rankings, despite having two tough losses to Ohio State and Louisville. Even if the Fighting Irish are not making the final four-team playoff, Freeman has added a level of cachet to the team that his predecessor Brian Kelly could never get to.
Pratt may be quarterbacking a 10-2, 11-1 Notre Dame team into the College Football Playoff in 2024.