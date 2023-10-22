Michael Thomas defends Chris Olave, subtly blames Derek Carr for botched play
Saints' Michael Thomas picked a side in the Derek Carr-Chris Olave spat from Week 7's game against the Jaguars.
By Kristen Wong
The New Orleans Saints lost in a Thursday night thriller against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they had no one to blame but themselves.
In the 31-24 loss, the Saints had a chance to tie it up late in the fourth quarter with an open end zone shot to Foster Moreau, but Moreau couldn't reel in the catch.
In another deflating moment, Derek Carr was backed up into his own territory early in the fourth quarter and launched a bomb to Chris Olave down the right sideline. The ball was way overthrown, but after the play, Carr angrily went off on Olave for stopping midway on his route.
The broken play drew plenty of controversy after the game, and Saints wideout Michael Thomas gave his personal take on it on Twitter.
In response to Saints beat writer Nick Underhill saying that the pass was "never supposed to go to Olave," Thomas agreed that Olave was not at fault.
Saints' Michael Thomas sides with Chris Olave on controversial broken play
According to Thomas, Olave was not meant to be the target on that play. The progression for Carr was 7 (Taysom Hill), 22 (Rashid Shaheed), and 13 (Thomas) -- Olave's job was only to block for the potential run from Taysom Hill.
This would make it seem like Derek Carr is to blame. Thomas doesn't explicitly point the finger at his quarterback, but the fact that he sides with Olave says everything.
Olave and Carr's connection has been heavily critiqued through seven weeks this season as many analysts have pointed out the two aren't always on the same page.
If the Saints want to improve their offense, working on that Carr-Olave link is a good start.