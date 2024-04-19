Michigan's AJ Barner talks being undervalued and possible Jim Harbaugh reunion
By Justin Fried
Perhaps no school has more prospects in this year's 2024 NFL Draft than Michigan. And on such a talented roster, there are destined to be players who go overlooked. One such player is tight end AJ Barner.
A former three-star recruit, Barner spent the first three years of his college career at Indiana before transferring to Michigan for his final season. His goal: to win a National Championship.
While Barner's numbers don't jump off the page, he helped lead his Wolverines team to the top of the college football world, and many scouts believe he has the potential to be a much more productive player in the NFL.
We recently sat down with Barner to discuss his football journey, interest from NFL teams, and the possibility of reuniting with Jim Harbaugh on the Los Angeles Chargers.
AJ Barner on dreams of playing in the NFL
Justin Fried: "You played a lot of sports growing up. You played football, baseball, basketball, and you even wrestled for a bit. Was the NFL always the dream for you?"
AJ Barner: "Football has always been my top sport, but where I'm from, no one has ever played in the NFL before. So it's not like it was always going to happen for me. I was going to play football either way, whether it was at the Division I, Division II, or Division III level. I was always going to play football because I just loved it."
AJ Barner believes he's been undervalued
JF: "You had an unconventional football journey from high school to college. You played some quarterback, then tight end and linebacker, originally committing to Ohio as a defensive player before switching to Indiana as a tight end. What was that whole recruiting process like for you?"
AB: "I feel like I've always been undervalued at the start and I've just continued to show my worth. You mentioned I was going to go to Ohio and then other opportunities came forth with Indiana. Then I went to Michigan, and now for the NFL Draft, I still feel the same way. I feel like after a year or two in the league, people are going to look back and be like 'This kid shouldn't have flown under the radar like that.'"
JF: "I think the phrase a lot of people use with you is 'untapped potential.' Do you agree with that? Do you think you're still just scratching the surface of what you're capable of?"
AB: "100 percent. I feel like I'm still a pretty young guy (21 years old) compared to a lot of tight ends in this draft class. I didn't necessarily have as many opportunities as other guys, but I feel like my numbers will only get better in the NFL. My best years are ahead of me."
Transferring to Michigan
JF: "You spent the first three years at Indiana before transferring to Michigan for your senior season. What went into that decision to transfer?"
AB: "I just wanted to go somewhere where I can win and compete for a National Championship. Winning [at Indiana] was a challenge. We didn't have much success when I was there outside of my freshman year. There were a lot of different quarterbacks I was playing with and some turnover on the staff. I felt like it would be in my best interest to go to someplace that was more of a national power."
Winning a National Championship at Michigan
JF: "And you did just that. You get to Michigan and you win a National Championship. What was that whole experience like for you?"
AB: "It was awesome. The whole reason I went there was to not only get better and be challenged, but it was to win a National Championship. They had lost in the final four the year before. To have that goal for the whole year and make it come true, it was definitely sick."
Working with Jim Harbaugh in college and maybe the NFL
JF: "What was it like learning from one of the greats in Jim Harbaugh? Have you spoken to him at all about reuniting in the NFL?"
AB: "It was great to work with Coach Harbaugh. He's a legendary coach and he's had success at every level he's been at. I definitely have been in contact [with the Chargers] just like every other team. They know what I can bring to the table and I feel like Coach [Harbaugh] would say that I have some untapped potential as well."
What makes J.J. McCarthy such a special player
JF: "You also had the opportunity to play alongside J.J. McCarthy at Michigan. We can rattle off the awards and accolades, but in your own words, what makes him such a special player?"
AB: "J.J. is a competitor. Everywhere he's been, he's won, whether it was at high school in Illinois and IMG or at Michigan. A lot of us Michigan guys have that same reputation going into the draft. J.J.'s numbers aren't what some of the other quarterbacks' are, but when you turn on the tape when J.J. was asked to throw a lot in a game, he's perfectly capable of that. At the end of the day, he just wants to win."
Meeting with NFL teams
JF: "We mentioned the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh earlier. Are there any specific teams, maybe it's the Chargers, that you've spoken to more than others leading up to the draft?"
AB: "I feel like I've spoken to all the teams between the Senior Bowl and the Combine. I've probably had Zoom meetings with 20-25 different teams and then five or so visits I've been on."