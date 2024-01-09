Michigan championship shirts, hats and more: Where to buy Wolverines title merch
The Michigan Wolverines are national champions! Now is the time to get your championship gear.
The Michigan Wolverines are national champions!
That means Michigan Wolverines fans need national championship merch!
There are a million things that are wonderful about winning a title. It literally doesn't get better. But one of the underrated feelings is grabbing hold of some championship merch that will remind you in all the small moments about how it felt to watch the trophy being lifted.
How to buy Michigan Wolverines national championship merch
Michigan title merch is already available on Fanatics including t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, a helmet, a banner, a plaque and everything else you could think of.
For those seeking more of a vintage look, Homefield Apparel has you covered with some awesome designs.
The Wolverines looked like they might blow out the Huskies with two quick touchdowns in the first quarter as Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards absolutely dominated on the ground.
However, Washington finally figured out how to defend the run and Michigan's offense slowed down while the Huskies clawed back into the game. What once felt like a runaway victory got very nervy by halftime.
Still, Michigan's defense was resilient. They forced a turnover to start the third quarter and held Michael Penix and company to just three points in the second half. That was enough to keep the Wolverines in front until the final whistle, with a late interception and ensuing touchdown sealing the deal.
Michigan finished the season a perfect 15-0 with their first national championship since 1997. Jim Harbaugh, who was maligned for failing to get the Wolverines over the hump, finally reached the heights promised when he took over in Ann Arbor. It all led to this.
Celebrations will go on into the night and the following days that's for sure. And Michigan fans will be decked out in their championship gear for all of it.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.