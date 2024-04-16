Michigan committed impermissible NCAA infractions, penalties still undetermined
A couple of burgers have placed the Michigan football program on three years worth of probation.
By John Buhler
The shoe has dropped, and it was a grease-soaked hamburger bun. While it isn't the one everybody outside of Ann Arbor was hoping for, it is something. The Michigan football program will be on three years probation for impermissible in-person recruiting activities during the COVID dead period. Five Michigan staffers, past or present, have been deemed responsible. One refused to cooperate in this.
If you read between the lines on the NCAA's official ruling on the Michigan hamburger scandal, Wolverines former head coach Jim Harbaugh was absolutely the guy who didn't cooperate with the investigation. This weirdo who brings his own milk to a steakhouse got out of Dodge in time to get into an airstream westward bound, only to briefly detour with his massive family at Walt Disney World.
I have never seen more Big Ten Energy in my entire life, so bless those Los Angeles Chargers' little hearts somewhere over in Southern California, wherever they are. Somewhere near P.F. Chang's, the infractions dropped. Once again, Harbaugh was always going to leave Sherrone Moore with a grease-soaked bag. This does not include the NCAA's on-going investigation into the sign-stealing scandal.
The NCAA might be completely toothless, but everyone knew Michigan was going to be punished.
Yes, Michigan committed NCAA violations over some hamburgers
It may seem silly to punish a football program over some burgers during COVID, but 2020 was a different time for everyone. We saw Herm Edwards be ousted at Arizona State in part because of this. Fate would have it, the Sun Devils' main perpetrator in skating around COVID rules happens to lead another NFL team in the AFC West in Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. Unbelievable...
For there to be a formal decision coming later about some damn hamburgers, can you even imagine what the NCAA will try to do to Michigan about some rampant sign-stealing from its death bed? I bet it's not going to be a good look for the victors. Even if they are a good football program, it is not like anybody outside of Ann Arbor wants to see them succeed. We do feel bad for the players, though...
In time, the NCAA will complete its investigation into the sign-stealing scandal. For now, we have been given a ticket at the burger joint and await for our number to be called. The biggest holdup probably has to do with Harbaugh only paying in exact change. The total is $14.87. He has 14 crisp $1 bills, three quarters and a dime in the console, hoping to find two pennies in the backseat of the Caravan.
The line is out the door, but Harbaugh is still convinced he has two Lincolns back there somewhere.