Michigan’s Connor Stalions had tickets to Penn State-Ohio State on both sides of stadium
Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who is at the center of the sign-stealing scandal, had tickets on both sides of the stadium for Penn State-Ohio State that went unused.
The Michigan Wolverines sign-stealing scandal continues to reveal one more layer juicier than the last the more that gets peeled back. The latest layer involves Connor Stalions, the staffer for Jim Harbaugh's program who has allegedly attended dozens of opponents' games in recent years to steal signs and has since been suspended amid the investigation, in what looks like his plans were supposed to be for Week 8 in college football.
Namely, he appears to have been scheduled to watch two of Michigan's biggest rivals, Penn State and Ohio State, play in Columbus... from both sides of The Horseshoe.
Dan Murphy of ESPN added to Pete Thamel's report on Monday that Stalions attended more than 30 games for 11 Big Ten teams over the past three seasons and that surveillance footage of him filming games by saying that Stalions had two tickets to Penn State-Ohio State in Week 8, one ticket on either side of the stadium.
You know, the type of seats that one might buy if they were trying to get a look at both sidelines. Those tickets, however, went unused on Saturday.
Michigan staffer Connor Stalions had tickets to Penn State-Ohio State on both sides of stadium that went unused
The situation in Ann Arbor continues to look worse.
The fact that Stalions bought tickets for the marquee Week 8 matchup between Michigan's two most fierce Big Ten challengers but didn't attend immediately after he was suspended and the sign-stealing allegations came to light is damning in itself. Even if he was only attending as a fan -- a generous interpretation given the allegations against him -- it's still a bad look.
We don't know yet what the possible penalties for Michigan could be pending the results of the Big Ten's investigation into the matter, much less the likely involvement of the NCAA as well. However, if the allegations prove to be true to the egregious degree that's being reported, one could assume that they could be severe, possibly including stripping the Wolverines programs of wins, a postseason ban, and more.
Perhaps the biggest fallout, however, could come with Harbaugh himself. While there has not been extensive information or reporting as to how much the Michigan head coach knew about the alleged sign-stealing, it's another black mark on him and this program after he already served a three-game suspension to begin the year. And it will only fuel the belief that he's gone for the NFL, perhaps as soon as 2024.
As for now, though, there will surely be another layer to the allegations and scandal that will be peeled off soon. Meanwhile, Michigan will likely keep winning games on the field as they're off to a dominant 7-0 start.