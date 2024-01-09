Michigan conspiracy grows as fans are convinced refs rigged CFP for Wolverines
The Michigan Wolverines jumped out to a big early lead in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday night over Washington, but then seemed to fall back and allow the Huskies to stay in the game. Every time that Michael Penix Jr. and Co. got close, though, it seemed like they suffered a self-inflicted wound or costly penalty.
And yet, some people wondered if Michigan might be getting a favorable hand dealt to them by the refs in Houston.
The more that people on X/Twitter started to look, the more they saw some missed holding calls on Michigan, both on offense and defense, while Washington was flagged for penalties on eerily similar plays.
And here was Washington garnering momentum, only for the refs to rip it away.
Of course, not every play has been perfectly called by the officials. However
Was CFP National Championship rigged by refs for Michigan?
Despite some missed calls throughout the game, the officials did not call a game that heavily favored the Wolverines. Yes, Michigan did get the benefit of some calls in the second half, but they were the better team. The Wolverines offensive line and defense were bigger reasons why Harbaugh's team got the victory.
The offensive line in the first half for Michigan was extremely dominant. This allowed the rushing lanes to be completely open for Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum. Despite some struggles against Washington's high-flying passing offense at times, they overall held their own.
Clearly at the end of the day, Michigan was the best college football team in the country in the 2023-24 season. While the team got the benefit of some calls in the national title game, the program deserves to have a huge celebration for winning the natty, the first that Michigan has captured this century and the first of Harbaugh's career.