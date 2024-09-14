Definitive proof that Michigan is cooked at QB is finally here (if it wasn’t already)
By John Buhler
At some point, we need to ask ourselves, "Who had eyes on this?" Apparently, Michigan tried to pull a fast one on us by saying the Wolverines were all good at quarterback with Alex Orji backing up Davis Warren. Not only did it come as a complete surprise that Warren beat out Orji for the starting job ahead of the Fresno State game, but Warren has been varying shades of horrific under center so far.
The Wolverines may have been able to get a win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves at home on Saturday, but Warren was throwing picks like he was addicted to them. It may not be as costly as what Payton Thorne did at home last week in Auburn's brutal loss to Cal, but Warren is looking more and more like the Michigan equivalent of Nathan Peterman. This is so bad that it cannot continue, right?
Well, it can, and it will! For reasons I cannot possibly understand, new head coach Sherrone Moore is adamant about Warren starting over Orji. Either he needs to get a new prescription or even worse, has no remote clue what he is doing evaluating the quarterback position. Orji is far from perfect, and I am not sure he can really throw a football, but anything and everything is better than this Warren guy.
Is Michigan having its quarterbacks wear blindfolds like Peter LaFleur, because what on Earth is this?
I don't think Michigan has any shot whatsoever next weekend vs. USC to open up Big Ten play.
Davis Warren should have been benched on the spot after this throw
It has to be so hard recruiting to Michigan now, knowing that all sorts of sanctions will be coming down the pipeline once the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal gets its day in court. Orji may be better served running special packages in this Michigan offense, but I feel infinitely more confident with him out there when compared to whatever we have seen from Warren up to this point in time.
Overall, I am beginning to wonder if Michigan can sustain its on-field excellence vs. even halfway decent competition if the Wolverines can only truly win one way. Until proven otherwise, the only way I see Michigan winning most of its games this season are with a ground-centric, ball-control offense, supplemented by one of the best defenses in all of college football. There is zero margin for error...
Ultimately, we have already begun to see the demise of the Michigan program before our very eyes. Everyone outside of Ann Arbor can see that as clear as day. We can only hope that the impending sanctions aren't going to send this offense even more back into the dark ages. In the meantime, we need to really evaluate the decisions Moore does leading this team. This is his Michigan team, right?
At least every pass Warren threw on the afternoon was caught by somebody, right? No, no, no, no, no!