Michigan defense is smashing ‘cupcake’ opponents into baked mush
As Michigan awaits Penn State and Ohio State at the end of the season, the team's defense is looking dominant against lower-tier opponents.
Much has already been made about the soft schedule for the Michigan Wolverines in the 2023 season. And admittedly, it's not been a group of opponents along Jim Harbaugh's team's 6-0 start that will impress anyone. The level to which they've dominated those so-called "cupcakes", however, should turn some heads.
As Max Olson of the Athletic noted, the Michigan defense is turning their lesser-than opponents into mush. The Wolverines have yet to allow a first-and-goal on the season, meaning an opposing offense has yet to get inside the Michigan 10-yard line this year.
While the defense and the team have played amazingly so far this season, this is a team that has yet to be challenged on either side of the ball. That will change later on in the season against Penn State and, of course, Ohio State, two games that will likely determine the Big Ten champion and perhaps a College Football Playoff berth.
Before those matchups, the Wolverines should be expected to play like the top team they are in their next three games with Indiana, Michigan State, and Purdue on the docket. These three teams are certainly better than their non-conference "cupcake" opponents but are still no match for Harbaugh's group. It seems likely that two losses is the floor for Michigan this season.
Michigan defense dominating 'cupcakes', but tests loom large
It's still difficult to evaluate how the Michigan, Penn State, and Ohio State triumverate stacks up against one another.
Ohio State has the best win of the season, beating Notre Dame in South Bend -- but that looks less daunting with how the Irish have struggled since that game, including getting blown out at Louisville last week. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, have been tested early by the likes of Maryland as well.
Penn State, meanwhile, has looked formidable at times, but also had some issues pulling away against Northwestern. Sure, teams play down to opponents all the time, but at this level inside the Top 10 in the country, the grading scale is much less lenient.
Even if Michigan were to lose to Penn State, though, The Game against Ohio State would have massive implications, as it has in the past couple of years as well. These are three legitimate Playoff contenders and they'll be measured (and earn their potential spots) based on how they perform against one another.