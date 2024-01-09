Michigan fans react to first national championship since 1997 with win over Washington
The Michigan Wolverines won their first national championship since 1997, and fans of the Maize and Blue are going wild
Mike Sainristil's big interception capped off by a Blake Corum touchdown sealed a 34-13 national championship victory for the Michigan Wolverines.
Jim Harbaugh's senior-laden team held the high-powered Huskies to a single touchdown, and Team 144 added to the legacy of the Maize and Blue.
Fans went wild in Houston, in Ann Arbor, and all over social media, celebrating Michigan's big moment, while taking the time to revel in a 15-0 season, capping off the four-team playoff era.
Michigan fans react the the Wolverines' first national title since 1997
While the celebration goes on, there is the ongoing sign-stealing scandal investigation and there is the possibility that this season could potentially be vacated as punishment. Additionally, with Jim Harbaugh potentially moving on to the NFL, the end of an era in Ann Arbor is looming.
However, despite what the outside may choose to believe, tonight is not the night for that. After Connor Stallions was let go and Jim Harbaugh served his suspension, and even amidst all of that, Michigan took care of business, beating Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama, and now Washington, who will soon join them in the Big Ten.
Speaking of the Huskies, they have a date with the Wolverines next season in Seattle. Additionally, with 12 teams now headed for the postseason, there is a chance both squads find themselves in that field. For now, Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Will Johnson, and the rest of the Wolverines will head home with new hardware. Your 2023 CFP National Champion: THE Michigan Wolverines.