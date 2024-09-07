Michigan fans don't want Sherrone Moore to sign contract after first half vs. Texas
By John Buhler
Maybe just don't give him the contract then? Yes, that is not going to happen, but it is technically a possibility. That is right! Recently promoted Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is coaching without a contract... He is working for Michigan under the impression that a deal will get done between him and the university. Athletic director Warde Manuel is still drawing the contract up.
It is supposedly going to be a five-year deal worth $30 million. Of course, Michigan is looking like a shell of itself through two quarters at home vs. Texas. The Longhorns lead the Wolverines 24-3 through two frames. While the defense has attempted to slow down Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, why is Davis Warren leading the Wolverines out of the tunnel offensively? Can Alex Orji even throw?
Manuel did say in the lead-up to Michigan's huge Week 2 game that Moore will be getting a new deal.
“They just don’t happen overnight, and there are things that have popped up. But they’re being worked on. Sherrone knows our commitment to him; we know his commitment to us, and same thing with the assistant coaches.”
I get Dusty May is taking over for Juwan Howard on the hardwood, but no excuses will be tolerated.
“They are being worked on as we speak. I’ve signed a couple of the assistant coaches (to contracts). We had not only a transition in football (but) we had a transition in basketball, we’re dealing with NCAA matters, we’re dealing with the situation with our apparel provider and bringing on Legends as shortly as Saturday. These things take time, the contracts.”
The last time we had this kind of understanding was with the old Alliance. Yeah, that worked out great.
“But the memorandum of understanding is a legal document that does bind us and bind them to it, and it spells out pretty much everything that’s in the contract. It’s just a long form with more details, more situations at hand. But listen, I’m very happy with him, very happy with our staff, and look forward to having that signed and it becoming a nonissue.”
All the while, the Michigan faithful are losing their minds a little bit all the time regarding Moore.
If you ever wanted proof that Michigan is not repeating as national champions, this game does it.
Michigan fans do not want Sherrone Moore to sign his big new contract
Look. It is going to happen anyway, no matter what some Michigan fans want or not. It has been incredibly procedural and very methodical. Regardless, why on planet earth is this taking so long? Jim Harbaugh will be coaching his first game with the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend. Surely, even the incredibly cheap Dean Spanos was able to get him under contract before the NFL season.
While I understand that Manuel and Moore are employees of a public university, this should have never gotten to this point. We are talking about the defending national champions not having their recently promoted head coach on a contract worthy of the title itself. Putting this on the back burner is kind of shameful, really. He is getting paid to get his butt whooped by Texas on a coordinator salary.
Ultimately, Michigan only has itself to blame for this mess. The fact its rabid, passionate and fiery fanbase is clamoring for Manuel to pull the supposed contract offer from Moore entering Week 2 speaks volumes. Promoting from within can be a good thing, but sometimes it sets the internal candidate up for failure. We can only hope that Moore does what David Shaw did while at Stanford.
In the meantime, we may need to lower the expectations for this Michigan team even more this year.