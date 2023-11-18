Michigan football's biggest weakness without Jim Harbaugh revealed at worst possible time
If Ohio State was paying close attention, the Buckeyes may have found a way to beat Michigan...
By John Buhler
Although Michigan looked impressive in certain capacities in the Wolverines' 11th win of the season on Saturday vs. Maryland, one major weakness was revealed in a big way in the narrow road victory. It was the second game with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore serving as the interim coach. While Moore loves to run the football, and does it well, J.J. McCarthy was once again limited at quarterback.
On the afternoon, McCarthy completed only 12-of-23 passes for 141 yards and an interception in Michigan's 31-24 victory over Maryland. This latest stat line almost certainly removes McCarthy from the Heisman Trophy race entirely. He could still be a first-round pick in next spring's NFL Draft, but he might be propped up more by Jim Harbaugh than we even realize. He's rarely throwing the ball deep.
Frankly, Michigan might be good enough to just win all of its games anyway with a powerful rushing attack and menacing pass rush, but McCarthy's unwillingness to throw the ball downfield could come back to haunt them. Whether that is vs. Ohio State next weekend, in the Big Ten Championship game should they beat the Buckeyes or in the College Football Playoff remains to be seen. This is an issue.
Not having a passing game that stretches the field could be a problem for Michigan going forward.
Depending on if Harbaugh can come back for the postseason, that could be a boost for McCarthy.
Given how strong the Ohio State secondary has played under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles this season, it could be an opportunity for the Buckeyes defense to exploit on the road next weekend.
Michigan's biggest weakness has been revealed at worst possible time
Truth be told, Ohio State will need more than a great defensive game plan to thwart Michigan in The Big House next Saturday. Not only must the defense stop McCarthy and limit the Michigan offense to strictly a ground-centric one, but first-year starting quarterback Kyle McCord needs to play his best game in a Buckeyes uniform. If he does this, Ohio State will be in fantastic shape to make the playoff.
Of course, Michigan has a full week to prepare its best game plan of the season, too. Harbaugh may not be able to be on the sidelines next Saturday, but he can do everything in his power to put McCarthy in a great position to succeed ahead of time. However, the Wolverines will once again be at a disadvantage in not having Harbaugh available to coach in this game. Ohio State still has Ryan Day...
While Moore has done well in his three games serving as the interim this season, Day is a step up from Maryland's Mike Locksley. Although Locksley is a damn good football coach too, Day has way more talent at his disposal at Ohio State than the Maryland head coach has, or ever will have. If Harbaugh's absence is the difference in this game, people may riot, but not if McCarthy plays poorly.
If Ohio State want to play for the Big Ten Championship, it must neutralize the Michigan quarterback.