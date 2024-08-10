More details leaked over just how committed Jim Harbaugh was to recruiting violations
By John Buhler
As Jim Harbaugh is set to begin his first season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, he is doing so with a one-year NCAA ban and a four-year show cause for his role in rampant NCAA recruiting violations while at Michigan. What he and Michigan were doing during a recruiting dead period can only be rivaled by what transpired under Herm Edwards' watch while leading Arizona State.
In Aaron McMann's latest for MLive.com, he recounts a former Michigan staffer being told by Harbaugh to "go up to the line and cross it if you (have) to" during the COVID recruiting dead period. Prior to COVID, Harbaugh had never beaten Ohio State as his alma mater's head coach. While he made Michigan respectable, they were never a serious threat to contend for a national championship.
That all changed during the 2021 college football season where Michigan won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. After two consecutive national semifinals losses in 2021 and 2022, Michigan broke through in a big way to win its first national championship since 1997. Within weeks, Harbaugh decided to pack up his bags and head back to his native California.
Keep in mind that all of these Michigan penalties had nothing to do with Connor Stalions.
Jim Harbaugh had Michigan crossing the line in recruiting dead period
The thing that I keep going back to is when is this going to end. It has been strange to say the least ever since Harbaugh won two games during COVID, neither of which were at home. Then, Michigan all of the sudden became an unstoppable beast in the Big Ten that has three great teams in-division in Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State. Something did not add up ... until last fall with Stalions.
I am sure there will be more and more to come out of Michigan regarding the alleged sign-stealing scandal. Every step of the way, Michigan wasn't as cooperative with the NCAA as they said they were. Every step of the way, it became more of an us vs. them mentality, bordering on cultish behavior. Every step of the way, Harbaugh and the rest of his staff looked guiltier and guiltier and guiltier.
At the end of the day, we still are looking for resolution from the sign-stealing scandal. Harbaugh, Jesse Minter and Jay Harbaugh are working in the NFL. Sherrone Moore may still be in place at Michigan, but he has been accused of being the guy who deleted some 52 text messages the day off Stalions' scandal breaking from the man himself. When does it stop being a coincidence with them?
For now, the Harbaugh era of Michigan football will be looked back on in scandal and desperation.