Michigan football has another coach joining Jim Harbaugh in Week 1 suspension
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will not be the only one suspended for the Wolverines' Week 1 opener vs. the East Carolina Pirates. Who else will be joining his burger watch party of sorts?
By John Buhler
Jim Harbaugh and one other notable Michigan Wolverines coach will be suspended for the Wolverines' Week 1 opener vs. the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday.
Make that two burger plates and two pints of 2-percent for the Michigan suspension watch party Jim Harbaugh is almost certainly throwing on Saturday, one for him and one for his offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore.
Josh Henschke of Blue & Maize Review reported that "offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be suspended for the season-opener against East Carolina in response to the NCAA investigations that have loomed over the program during the offseason." The thought is if Harbaugh would ever leave Michigan for retirement or back to the NFL, Moore would be the one to replace him as head coach.
Moore will return for the UNLV game in Week 2 and will be leading the Wolverines vs. the Bowling Green Falcons in Week 3 in what will be Harbaugh's third and final game he will be serving his self-imposed suspension. Let's be real. You and I and your brother could have navigated the No. 2 Wolverines to a 3-0 record during the time Harbaugh is watching the games at home like all of us.
These two suspensions are not the worst things in the world, but you have to wonder if loose ends will be prevalent by the time the Wolverines commence conference play vs. Rutgers on Sept. 23.
Look. Michigan should be one of the very best teams in college football this year, no matter who is coaching the Wolverines in the first quarter of their season. For the second season in a row, they don't play anybody of note in the non-conference. Although they still have to play the likes of Ohio State and Penn State during the regular season, their two big division rivals have to play them as well.
For the time being, Michigan should be on a shortlist of maybe four teams who can realistically win the final four-team College Football Playoff. You could put Ohio State, Alabama and maybe somebody else besides Michigan, alongside the presumptive favorite to repeat in Georgia. That is about it. Regardless, the Wolverines aren't winning the playoff if they cannot play cohesively when it counts.
To me, the Wolverines probably have the best shot of anyone of beating Georgia in the postseason. They match up with the Dawgs favorably, as they are built similarly to them, albeit a much slower and less talented version of them. In the meantime, let's just enjoy the wackiness that is sure to ensure during the first three weeks Harbaugh is not part of the program. Oh, this is about to get weird, man!
Just think when you're shoveling burgers down your throat next Saturday, Harbaugh will do the same.