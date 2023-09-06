Michigan’s struggles in transfer portal might be attributable to ludicrous reasons
Michigan is an elite university, but stringent academic standards has hurt the Wolverines in the transfer portal big time. Will they be able to overcome this or will this remain an ongoing issue?
By John Buhler
Michigan is not making things any easier for top-tier players in the portal to transfer over to the Wolverines.
The only thing tougher than the Michigan football team is trying to transfer into the university itself.
Michigan has always prided itself on being strong academically. In recent years, the football and basketball programs have emerged as being among the best in the Power Five, ones capable of contending for championships. However, they do seem to be at a huge disadvantage in one key department: The transfer portal. Other schools use it to their advantage, while it hurts Michigan.
If you want proof of how ridiculously hard it is to transfer into Michigan, look no further than Myles Hinton coming over from Stanford. Yes, Michigan did not accept many of his credits ... from Stanford?!
I am not saying you need to bend over backwards for the football program, but this is embarrassing...
Michigan is about tough as it gets to transfer into as a football program
Look. The University of Michigan can do whatever it wants, but this is yet another reason why so many people suspect that head coach Jim Harbaugh is not long for Ann Arbor. He is currently in week two of his three-week, self-imposed burger suspension. Harbaugh did play flirt with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings during National Signing Day two years ago, so we all know where his heart is at.
What really has my attention in this is while college football programs like the University of Colorado Boulder are making it infinitely easier for players to transfer in to kick off the Deion Sanders era of Buffaloes football, Michigan is just going to keep on doing Michigan. While it is not like they stick their nose up at transfer kids like Dabo Swinney decadently does at Clemson, it is not an area of strength for them.
Ultimately, Michigan will need to do one of three things as a program to overcome potential transfer portal woes such as this one with Hinton. They must recruit kids with strong academic backgrounds out of high school, they must continue to develop three and four-star players who go their out of high school and they must get players to play three or four years in Ann Arbor. Veteran teams are a plus.
I was today year's old when I found out Stanford credits are not accepted at a school like Michigan.