Massive Jim Harbaugh Michigan extension offer kills any NFL team’s dreams
Nothing about Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines has been normal this season. Whether it was the three-game suspension to begin the 2023 season for recruiting violations, the alleged rampant sign-stealing scandal, or possibly Harbaugh's flirtations with the NFL once again, it's been a whirlwind.
And it's possible that makes it all the more impressive that Michigan is currently gearing up for another College Football Playoff semifinal, this time as the No. 1 seed and facing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. But the Wolverines program is looking more toward the future.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Michigan has offered Harbaugh a 10-year, $125 million contract extension to tack onto his current deal that runs through 2026.
The big catch, however, is that Harbaugh would not "entertain" or take an NFL head coaching job for the 2024 season. Interestingly, though, the NFL clause only pertains to the 2024 season, theoretically meaning he could dip his toe in the NFL waters once again after next year.
Michigan offers Jim Harbaugh $125 million extension with no-NFL clause
Rapoport also reported that Michigan has another extension offer out to Harbaugh, a shorter-term deal that would pay the head coach an average annual value of $11 million. There is no confirmation whether or not the NFL-related clause is included in that iteration of the offer.
Obviously, Michigan remains a bit concerned about the possibility of Harbaugh leaving Ann Arbor for a return to the NFL as he returned to his alma mater following a stint with the San Francisco 49ers that was highly successful, including a Super Bowl appearance. Thus, it stands to reason why franchises such as the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and so on would be intrigued about bringing him back.
As for the Harbaugh flavor of the matter, he faces some uncertainty at Michigan. Yes, the program is absolutely humming with three straight wins over rival Ohio State and subsequent College Football Playoff appearances. However, with the NCAA investigating and potentially handing down penalties that would be enforced next season, that's another factor the head coach will have to weigh.
Harbaugh has not yet signed on the dotted line with the Wolverines. The possibility he leaves for the NFL and puts the scandal and consequences behind him remains. But the money now on that table certainly adds more intrigue, especially with Michigan looking to protect itself rom an NFL departure.