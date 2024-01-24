5 coaches not named Sherrone Moore Michigan can hire to replace Jim Harbaugh
Sherrone Moore is the favorite to replace Jim Harbaugh at Michigan if he does leave for the NFL.
By John Buhler
4. P.J. Fleck must reset his coaching brand, so why not go to Michigan?
Although his stock has taken a hit or two in recent years, if Michigan wanted to poach another head coach from within the Big Ten, it would have to be P.J. Fleck at Minnesota. While the Row the Boat schtick has gotten older than seeing your grandma hit the dab, Fleck, at times, has gotten tremendous buy-in from his players. To me, he needs to go to a job with greater resources pronto.
We know the man can coach, as illustrated by Western Michigan being the only MAC team to ever win the Group of Five in the College Football Playoff era. A few years ago, he had Minnesota fighting for an unheard of playoff berth into the final week of the season. He may not be for everyone, but if Michigan players will sing "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow" with Harbaugh, they'll Row the Boat for Fleck.
Overall, I would attest that Fleck would be a damn good CEO-type at a college football blue-blood. His way of coaching has a definite ceiling at a lower-to-mid-tier Power Four job. He is in the right geographical footprint for him to thrive in the midwest, but he may need to effectively pivot to a better Big Ten job if the opportunity were to present itself. Michigan is probably the best fit for him.
There are other better candidates than Fleck outside of Michigan, but he still feels like a dark horse.