5 coaches not named Sherrone Moore Michigan can hire to replace Jim Harbaugh
Sherrone Moore is the favorite to replace Jim Harbaugh at Michigan if he does leave for the NFL.
By John Buhler
3. Mark Stoops could spurn Kentucky, and Iowa, to take over at Michigan
Now, wouldn't this be something? Not saying it is happening or is going to happen, but I think Mark Stoops would be a fantastic fit to lead Michigan into a new era if that is the direction the university wants to go in. He has transformed Kentucky Wildcats football from a god forsaken wasteland in the SEC into a team that always goes to bowl games and will win 10 games or so every few seasons.
To me, Stoops is the ideal successor for Kirk Ferentz at Iowa. Stoops is an alum, but his return to Iowa City would be seen as a breath of fresh air for a program that has grown antiquated and stale. Like Sherrone Moore in Ann Arbor, LeVar Woods feels like an heir apparent candidate in Iowa City. While Woods could work, I know Stoops will work. Whether it is in the Big Ten or SEC remains to be seen.
This would be so beyond hilarious if Stoops were to leave Kentucky for the Big Ten, but not for Iowa. He recruits great players defensively and always seems to have a good offensive line to work with. Essentially, he built up Kentucky by landing guys Michgan and Ohio State did not want, competing with the likes of Cincinnati and Michigan State for the best of the rest. This could work out so well.
Stoops to Michigan will sustain championship success in Ann Arbor, but he has it make at Kentucky.