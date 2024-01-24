5 coaches not named Sherrone Moore Michigan can hire to replace Jim Harbaugh
Sherrone Moore is the favorite to replace Jim Harbaugh at Michigan if he does leave for the NFL.
By John Buhler
1. Lance Leipold wins everywhere, he would leave Kansas for Michigan
Again, this should be Sherrone Moore's job if Jim Harbaugh does in fact leave for the NFL. Some may argue for other Michigan assistants to get it, namely defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. However, I have a strong feeling that if Harbaugh bolts for the Bolts or something, he would be bring Minter with him to coordinate his defense since his older brother John will block Mike Macdonald from coming.
But this is all about replacing Harbaugh with anybody who is not a Michigan man. To me, the right man for the job right now is Lance Leipold over at Kansas. He has won everywhere he has been before, whether that has been at Wisconsin-Whitewater, Buffalo and now KU. The fact he has Kansas on the precipice of Big 12 contention says everything you need to know about how good of a coach he is.
Leipold would get immediate buy-in from the players and fanbase, as Michigan fans are smart, and probably well-versed in how truly difficult it is to win at a place like Kansas. Although I would say his Sunflower Showdown rival Chris Klieman would do very well in Ann Arbor too, Kansas State has had the better football tradition over Kansas for the last 30 years going away. Leipold is a game-changer.
If Michigan were to pry Leipold out of Kansas, that would send shockwaves throughout the sport.