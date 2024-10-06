Does Michigan’s loss to Washington eliminate them from the College Football Playoff?
The Michigan Wolverines are reeling after losing 27-17 to Washington, but does the second defeat eliminate them from playoff consideration? As the program heads towards a critical bye, it's worth wondering if the Wolverines have what it takes to rebound in the second half of the season.
This comes after the Wolverines already lost to top-ranked Texas to start the season. That defeat can be blamed on their offensive struggles, specifically at the quarterback position. While Michigan's defense has still been a solid unit for the program, the offense has taken a step back from last season as they have been unable to create an identity in the passing game.
The program struggled to get the offense going in their loss to the Huskies, as the squad was unable to convert third downs. Michigan had just a 33 percent conversion rate for the entire game. As Sherrone Moore tries to reset the offense during the squad bye week, it's worth wondering if this defeat take Michigan out of the playoff conversation altogether. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, much of that could already be out of their control despite the expanded playoff.
Is Michigan eliminated from the College Football Playoff after their loss to Washington?
While the bar for a spot in the playoff has been lowered after a crazy Week 6, it's hard to see a world where Michigan is able to make the 12-team tournament. The program has two losses and they are set to face an Ohio State squad determined to give them their third loss at the end of the season. In addition to beating the Buckeyes, the Wolverines would likely need to win out the rest of the way (or close to it).
This includes beating a shaky but talented Oregon, a good Illinois squad and a sneaky-good offensive program in Indiana. Based on how they are playing through six weeks, making an argument for Michigan to win out is...nearly impossible.
Although Michigan can still technically make the playoff as a two-loss team, the chances are extremely low after their loss to Washington.