Michigan makes the least dramatic hire to replace Jim Harbaugh: Best memes and tweets
What else was Michigan going to do?
When Jim Harbaugh took the job with the Los Angeles Chargers and left the Michigan head coaching job vacant, the Wolverines had only one choice really.
Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was the inevitable replacement. And now he's officially the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.
On Friday, athletic director Ward Manuel confirmed that Moore was the pick, calling him "a dynamic, fierce and competitive individual who gets the best out of the players he mentors."
A live reaction of Michigan fans at Yost Ice Arena captured the excitement of the fanbase.
How did Michigan Twitter respond? Despite losing a national title-winning head coach, there's a lot of optimism in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Twitter loves the Sherrone Moore hire
Moore was an easy hire to make because he's already done the job, sort of. Stepping in for Harbaugh while he was suspended at two different points during the season, the then-interim head coach went 4-0 with wins over Bowling Green, Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State.
Harbaugh hired Moore as his tight ends coach in 2018 after he had a successful stint in the same role with Central Michigan from 2014 to 2017. In two seasons as a position coach, Moore impressed enough to take on a role as a co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He was Michigan's sole offensive coordinator for the first time in 2023.
Hiring Moore allows Michigan to avoid a major exodus as was seen with Alabama and Washington after January coaching changes. That doesn't mean guiding the reigning national champions will be easy. The Wolverines are under the specter of NCAA investigation and have lost a significant number of starters from their national title run, including quarterback JJ McCarthy, All-American running back Blake Corum, six offensive linemen with starting experience including All-American guard Zak Zinter, sack leader Jaylen Harrell and All-American defensive back Mike Sainrstil.
Moore has a tough job ahead of him, but he'll also be able to maintain some form of stability for the Wolverines with a roster that already loves and supports him.