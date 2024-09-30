Michigan might need another signature win to be a College Football Playoff contender
By John Buhler
I think water has found its level with the Michigan Wolverines through five games. This is a good team, but not a great one, and that is totally okay! The defense has personnel for days. Offensively, it may be grossly one-dimensional, but the run-first attack centered around quarterback Alex Orji and running back Kalel Mullings is wreaking havoc in Big Ten play. Just ask USC about that dynamic duo.
Heading into Week 6, I had the Wolverines as the last team in the College Football Playoff picture as the No. 11 seed. They edged out the likes of Clemson, Ole Miss, USC, Notre Dame and BYU for the last spot in. Not to say that I have come full circle on Michigan this season, but I can say that they know how to win close games and finally, know exactly who they are offensively since pivoting to Orji.
That said, I don't know if this team has that much margin for error when it comes to making the expanded 12-team playoff. At 10-2, I think they get the benefit of the doubt, based on what they did the previous three seasons, brand recognition, and whatnot. However, I have this strong feeling that the Wolverines need one more signature victory, one on par with the USC win, to comfortably get in.
The big questions I have are what will their final record be and what wins could be seen as signature?
Michigan will need another signature win to make College Football Playoff
Not going to lie, the Wolverines do not have the easiest schedule in the second half. Entering Week 6, four of their seven remaining opponents are ranked (Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Illinois). Michigan State is a huge rivalry game. Northwestern is well-coached under David Braun. Washington lost the national championship last year to Michigan. Simply put, Michigan will have to earn its way in, alright...
Right now, the Wolverines cannot lose to Michigan State, Northwestern or Washington. A loss to any of those teams would be seen as far too punitive to overcome. The Wolverines would have to win out if they dropped any of those games to realistically have a chance. As for the other four, the Wolverines would probably have to take three of four. Splitting the quartet would make me nervous.
Odds are, Illinois and Indiana may fade down the stretch. As for Ohio State and Oregon, they were seen as playoff locks at the start of the season for a reason. In truth, I think there is a chance Michigan could upset one of those teams, but not both. So wins over Indiana, Illinois, Michigan State, Northwestern and Washington may be enough, but another win over Ohio State and Oregon will be.
At this time, that variation of a 10-2 Michigan gets in, but a 9-3 team may be on the brink of making it.