3 Michigan players who could enter the transfer portal with Jim Harbaugh leaving them
Michigan just lost its head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. It might lose star players to the portal.
By John Buhler
To the victors so go the spoils, and that may be exactly what we find in Ann Arbor next year. Grade A whole milk that has reached its expiration date. If Jim Harbaugh returned to Michigan for another season, I would have penciled them in to be a serious contender to four-peat in the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff going away. But now, this P.F. Chang's enthusiast has gone all Hollywood.
In reality, Harbaugh left Michigan after the job was completed to go help out one of the other many teams he was on during his lenghty playing career. Harbaugh is taking over as the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers for an ineffective Brandon Staley. Replacing an imposter is about as easy as it gets. Although the AFC West is tough, Harbaugh wins everywhere he coaches at. Everywhere...
However, Michigan could be dealing with sanctions from the NCAA in the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal. Not only that, but it is hard to run it back twice. With the amount of money arch rival Ohio State is funneling into the football program this offseason, the Buckeyes might be good enough to finally win The Game for the first time since COVID. It would be so hilarious if they fell once again.
So with Harbaugh going back to the NFL, here are three top Michigan players who could be poached.
Jim Harbaugh to NFL: 3 Michigan stars who may the enter transfer portal
3. Donovan Edwards may not want to be Sherrone Moore's bell-cow
Donovan Edwards may be one of my favorite players of this era of Michigan football. The blue-chip running back nearly went to play for my alma mater Georgia during his recruitment out of high school, but he made a great decision for himself to play for the Wolverines. He may have been Blake Corum's backup in the running back room, but Corum has exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility last season.
Assuming offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore gets promoted from with to head coach, Edwards will have a decision to make. Moore's offensive game plan is to run the ball down your throat. With no answers under center at quarterback presently with J.J. McCarthy turning pro after his true junior year, so much will be asked of Edwards on this team. Is he up for it? Does he want to be the bell-cow?
In this day and age of college football, you are way better served having two running backs instead of one. Michigan does not win the national title without Edwards' contributions backing up Corum. I think other teams out there with better chances of contending for a national title could come calling for Edwards. If he does enter the transfer portal, keep an eye on Georgia, as well as possibly Ole Miss.
Working with Trevor Etienne in Athens or replacing Quinshon Judkins in Oxford could be appealing.