3 Michigan players who could enter the transfer portal with Jim Harbaugh leaving them
Michigan just lost its head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. It might lose star players to the portal.
By John Buhler
2. Will Johnson could defect if Jesse Minter follows Jim Harbaugh
While it remains to be seen what Donovan Edwards wants to do under presumably Sherrone Moore, I think there is a chance a talented defensive back the caliber of Will Johnson could be on his way out. Again, we are not going to know until Michigan officially replaces Harbaugh on what any of the Wolverines players want to do. To me, this is all about what happens to Jesse Minter with Johnson.
I expect that Minter will follow Harbaugh to Los Angeles to be the new defensive coordinator for the Chargers. He may have had a case to be promoted from within as Harbaugh's successor, but if anyone is getting promoted from within, it is Moore after what he did last season. Minter following Harbaugh to the NFL may help him be the next Mike Macdonald, a coordinator who is on the rise.
Like Edwards, Johnson hails from Michigan, so staying put at his home state's flagship univeristy even after Harbaugh leaves is very much in play. I am just concerned about what the Wolverines' defense is going to look like if Minter follows Harbaugh. Keep in mind that Harbaugh is a former starting quarterback in the NFL. He is a CEO-type of a head coach, but that is not his side of the ball.
As far as where Johnson may end up if he hits the portal, I think Alabama could use a defensive back.