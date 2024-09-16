Michigan makes a much-needed quarterback change ahead of make-of-break USC matchup
By John Buhler
Do you trust Sherrone Moore? I sure as hell don't. With the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines coming off a far more challenging win than expected vs. Arkansas State last week, Moore is making a change at quarterback. Rather than watch Davis Warren throw some of the worst interceptions you will ever see, he is going with the electrifying runner that is Alex Orji vs. USC.
First off, why is Moore saying a change will be made at quarterback on a Monday ahead of the team's biggest game of the season? Wouldn't it serve Michigan more to keep this upcoming quarterback change in the dark? This has to have D'Anton Lynn and Lincoln Riley licking their chops ahead of this game from a coaching perspective. Also, why wasn't Orji starting for the Wolverines in the first place?
They knew J.J. McCarthy was going to leave Ann Arbor after three seasons. Warren and Orji may have been on the roster, but last offseason would have been a perfect time to pursue someone like Dequan Finn, Jordan McCloud or Dante Moore in the transfer portal. Going with Orij is the right call for now, but Michigan has no chance of making the playoff because of its quarterback limitations.
I am starting to wonder if it has fully set in for Moore that this is his team, and not Jim Harbaugh's.
Even more scary, if this goes poorly, then Michigan may need to give him the Zach Arnett treatment.
Sherrone Moore finally makes the most logical choice for Michigan at QB
There is a lot I remain very out on with Michigan. Moore seems to have been promoted prematurely to this post. I am starting to wonder if Don "Wink" Martindale is a fading star as a defensive coordinator in the coaching profession. Yes, I can smell the sanctions inevitably coming down the pipeline, but I think there was enough talent to at least challenge for a College Football Playoff spot this season.
Without question, my biggest takeaway from last week's college football slate is coaching absolutely matters. Good coaching wins tough games. It also gives teams with a puncher's chance at an upset of staving off the inevitable for just a little while longer. Conversely, poor coaching can ruin a team's bid at an upset, or allow a team that has no business being in a ballgame to take your team to the brink.
If I was calling the shots at Michigan, I would be all-in on Orji for the rest of the way. I would run some variation of the triple-option attack, play great defense and hold on for dear life because this is going to be a bumpy ride. Warren may look great in practice, but he shrank in the non-conference. Now that it is Big Ten play the rest of the way for Michigan, there is no messing around, so they had to do this.
The last thing Moore needed to do was done to his offense, as he has given Michigan no confidence.