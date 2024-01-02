Michigan radio call of CFP goal line stand is pure ecstacy
Someone just lost their voice.
Want to know what elation sounds like? Just listen to Michigan Wolverines radio announcer Doug Karsch call the game-winning play in the Rose Bowl.
The Wolverines beat Alabama 27-20 in dramatic fashion in the Rose Bowl, moving on to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game thanks to a goal-line stand in overtime.
The Michigan radio call of that moment, and Blake Corum's go-ahead touchdown, will be ringing through Ann Arbor all night as fans play it on repeat to relive that magical moment.
Michigan radio call of Rose Bowl overtime is everything
Karsch's voice isn't going to hold up for another game with yelling like that. He'll need all seven days between Jan. 1 and the national title game on Jan. 8 to get ready to call another game.
Michigan trailed late in the fourth quarter before J.J. McCarthy led the Wolverines on a game-tying drive to force overtime. He converted a fourth down along the way then hit Roman Wilson for the touchdown.
In overtime, the Wolverines got the ball first. It took Blake Corum two carries to get his team into the endzone. Then it was the defense's turn to do their part.
The game was on the line Alabama facing a fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line. A touchdown would extend the game. A stop would put Michigan into the title game. Jalen Milroe tried to run the ball up the gut but he was stopped well short of the endzone, sending Michigan players flooding onto the field in celebration.
Last year Michigan lost their CFP semifinal matchup. This year, the Wolverines avoided the upset and gave themselves a chance to reach their championship goal. The next and final step is facing off with the winner of the Sugar Bowl between Texas and Washington.