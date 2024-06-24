Michigan recruiting round up: 5-star WR target decommits before Ann Arbor visit, more
Michigan recruiting: 5-star WR decommits from Ole Miss before Ann Arbor visit
Michigan had a huge recruiting weekend (more on that later) but they could have even bigger things on the horizon.
Five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles decommitted from Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss on Monday with an official visit to Michigan coming up in July.
Myles is from Draper, UT and he just went on an official visit to Utah, so conventional wisdom says he could just stay home. Michigan, however, will get a crack at turning his head.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound receiver ranks fifth among receivers in the class per 247Sports. Greg Biggins compared him to Washington's Rome Odunze which should plenty about his speed, athleticism, size and playmaking ability.
Michigan recruiting: 4-star WR Jacob Washington commits
Even if Myles doesn't seriously look Michigan's way, the Wolverines picked up their first wide receiver commit for the class of 2025 on Monday.
ESPN and Rivals four-star Jacob Washington announced his commitment to Michigan following his official visit to Ann Arbor.
Baylor, Georgia Tech and Missouri were also in the running for Washington, who stands 6-foot-3, 180-pounds.
Washington's connections to Michigan are clear though he hails from Louisiana. He attends Archbishop Shaw, which is where fellow UM commit Jasper Parker, a three-star running back, also plays.
Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy is also an Archbishop Shaw alum. They even played for the same head coach.
Washington wasn't the only commitment on the docket.
Michigan recruiting: New Wolverines commit dreamed of playing for Michigan State
Kaden Strayhorn, the son of former Michigan State captain and Spartans football broadcaster Jason Strayhorn, committed to Michigan on Sunday after his official visit.
The ESPN and Rivals four-star made comments about Michigan State last month that were eye opening.
“Michigan State, obviously, they’re my first offer, but since this new coaching change that they had, they’ve been very scared to recruit me because of certain offers that I have — like Georgia and Miami, stuff like that,” Strayhorn told WolverinesWire. “They feel that they can’t compete to get me so the way that they are is like if they feel they can’t compete then why try at all? I think it’s kind of silly, but that’s how it is with them. And, everybody’s been saying, ‘Why hasn’t he scheduled his official visit there?’ And that’s why.”
After committing to the Wolverines, he hinted to Chad Simmons of On3 that the Spartans fumbled his recruitment.
“My dream was to go to Michigan State, play in the NFL and take over my dad’s broadcasting job. As I went through the recruiting process, I saw a lot and it opened my eyes to new things. Now, I love Michigan and I want to beat Ohio State and Michigan State every year."
Michigan recruiting: 3-star LB Chase Taylor commits
Three-star Georgia linebacker Chase Taylor pledged to the Wolverines following his official visit as well.
Taylor had recently visited USC, South Carolina and Georgia Tech but his visit to Michigan made a big enough impression to make his pledge on Monday afternoon.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound linebacker had 73 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles playing for Stockbridge last season.
Michigan recruiting: 4-star EDGE Julius Holly sets announcement date
Recent Michigan visitor Julius Holly is ready to make his decision. Could the Wolverines pick up another big commitment?
On June 29, Holly will pick between Michigan, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M after finishing his slate of official visits.
On3, ESPN and Rivals rate Holly as a four-star after producing 57 tackles, eight sacks, three pass break ups and a forced fumble in 2023 at Alpharetta in Georgia.
The home state Bulldogs have the edge in On3's recruiting prediction machine but nothing is locked in until it's locked in.