Michigan State rumors: Urban Meyer could interview for open head coaching job
Will Urban Meyer soon be roaming the sidelines for the Michigan State Spartans? A new rumors says he'll interview for the job.
By Drew Koch
As if the 2023 college football season couldn't get crazier, we now have some insane rumors emerging from East Lansing. Could Urban Meyer actually return to the sidelines on Saturdays?
According to Bernie Fratto of FoxSports Radio, the answer is, yes. Fratto took to social media to report that Meyer will interview with Michigan State for their vacant head football coaching position.
Mel Tucker had been the Spartans' head coach until he was recently fired for sexual harrassment.
Urban Meyer, who's currently an analyst on Big Noon Saturday, FOX's college football pregame show, was last employed by the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL. That didn't go so well. Meyer was relieved of his duties in December of 2021 after the team went just 2-11 during his first season at the helm.
But while Meyer's lack of success in the NFL was apparent, his track record in college is among the best there is. Meyer is 187-32 (.854) during his stint as a head coach in college football.
Meyer spent time as the head coach in Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State. Meyer has three Division I national titles attached to his resumé along with three Big Ten Championships, two SEC Championships, and a handful of other honors.
Urban Meyer would bring immediate legitimacy to the Michigan State sidelines. Though he does have a bit of a checkered past, Meyer is a proven winner. With teams like USC and UCLA ready to make the jump to an already stacked Big Ten Conference, the Michigan State Spartans are going to need a strong hire if they hope to compete.
For the time being, this is just a rumor, but it's certainly an idea that could gain steam in the coming weeks. At the moment, Harlon Bennett is serving as the interim head football coach for Michigan State.