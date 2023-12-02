Michigan vs. Iowa: Date, time, location and how to watch Big Ten Championship Game
No. 2 Michigan and No. 16 Iowa will face off in the 2023 Big Ten Championship Game. Here's how to watch the big game.
By Scott Rogust
Championship weekend has arrived, as college football fans have the chance to watch a full day of meaningful games. That's because conference champions will be determined, and will help solidify the four-team College Football Playoff. One of the final games on Saturday, Dec. 1, will be the Big Ten Championship Game between the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes.
Michigan completed their undefeated regular season with a strong win over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. The Wolverines are set to have head coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines after serving a three-game suspension for alleged sign-stealing violations by the program. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was 3-0 during Harbaugh's suspension, including over Ohio State and Penn State.
As for Iowa, they clinched the Big Ten West division following their 13-10 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week. This is their second division title in the past three seasons. Now, they are looking to pull off a massive upset to win their 12th Big Ten Championship.
Here is all of the information you need to know heading into the Big Ten Championship Game, including the start time, where to watch the game, and the injury reports.
Michigan vs. Iowa: What time does the Big Ten Championship Game start?
The Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT.
This will be one of two games scheduled at the 8:00 p.m. ET timeslot. The other game is for the ACC Championship between the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles and No. 14 Louisville Cardinals.
Where is the Big Ten Championship Game being played?
The Big Ten Championship Game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind, the home venue for the NFL's Colts.
Lucas Oil Stadium has played host for the Big Ten Championship Game since the contest's creation in 2011.
Michigan injury report for Big Ten Championship Game
- OL Zak Zinter (leg) -- Out for season
- QB Davis Warren (undisclosed) -- Questionable
- WR Karmello English (undisclosed) -- Out indefinitely
- WR Logan Forbes (undisclosed) -- Out indefinitely
- RB C.J. Strokes (undisclosed) -- Out indefinitely
One notable absence for Michigan is offensive guard Zak Zinter, who suffered a broken leg last week against Ohio State. With Zinter out, Trente Jones is expected to replace him in the starting lineup, per ESPN.
Cornerback Will Johnson, who left the Ohio State game due to a leg injury, told reporters earlier this week that he's going to try to play in the Big Ten championship.
Iowa injury report for Big Ten Championship Game
- OL Logan Jones (undisclosed) -- Questionable
- WR Diante Vines (undisclosed) -- Questionable
- DB T.J. Hall (undisclosed) -- Out indefinitely
One player who won't be playing is quarterback Cade McNamara, who tore his ACL back in early October. McNamara previously was a quarterback for Michigan before getting benched for current starter J.J. McCarthy.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters that both Jones and Vines have a chance to play in the Big Ten Championship Game.
How to watch Big Ten Championship Game: TV channel and streaming info for Michigan vs. Iowa
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 1
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: FOXSports.com, fuboTV
- Announcers: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt
The Big Ten Championship Game will be broadcast nationally on FOX. It can be live streamed on the Fox Sports website, but you will need your cable or satellite provider credentials to watch it. You can also stream it on fuboTV, where you can sign up for a seven-day free trial at the link above.